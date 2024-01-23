Woman shot in Seattle's Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Tuesday morning.
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), before 4:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of S Weller St. and 12th Ave. S.
Crews with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) treated a woman in her 50s at the scene for a gunshot wound and transferred her to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.
Further information is limited at this time, check back for updates.
This is a developing story.