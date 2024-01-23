Man injured in Roosevelt shooting, Seattle Police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood Monday evening.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), shortly before 6:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of Roosevelt Way NE and NE 68th St.

Officers arrived but did not find the victim.

Witnesses told officers that two men were arguing before shots rang out, multiple people and cars fled the area and a man was seen limping away.

While investigating, officers learned that the 36-year-old victim arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center. According to the SPD, he is in stable condition.

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating to identify suspects and discover the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.