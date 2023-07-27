Woman shot in the head in Kent; police search for 4 suspects

Police are searching for four suspects who shot a woman in the head in Kent early Thursday morning.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), just before 2 a.m., someone called 911 saying that her friend had been shot and they had begun CPR.

Medics and firefighters quickly responded to the victim’s location near the intersection of 114th Way SE and SE 230th Pl. The 911 caller told dispatch that they were driving around looking for help.

KPD officers arrived within minutes and found the 48-year-old Maple Valley woman inside the car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers pulled her out, provided aid and quickly took her to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the KPD, her current condition is unknown.

After investigating, patrol officers discovered that the shooting happened near the corner of SE 240th St. and 111th Pl. SE. This area is a little more than half a mile south of where authorities found the victim.

The KPD says the suspects were all men between the ages of 17-25. Three of them were wearing dark clothes, the fourth suspect was wearing gray sweats.

Kent Violent Crime detectives are leading the investigation. They have canvassed the area for surveillance video, witnesses and other evidence.

Detectives have determined that this shooting was not a random incident.

The KPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact their tip line at 253-856-5808, or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.