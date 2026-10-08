Woman shot in the chest in Milton, WA; suspect at large
MILTON, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest in Milton, Washington early Thursday morning.
Police presence after shooting in Milton, WA
What we know:
According to the City of Milton Police Department, officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot at a residence near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Alder Street.
When officers arrived, they found multiple bullet holes in the side of the home. They later found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.
Detectives are at the scene and actively investigating the incident.
Milton shooting suspect at large
Why you should care:
Authorities said the suspect is at large, though they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
What we don't know:
Details regarding the victim's identity and the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media press release by the City of Milton Police Department.
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