Woman shot in the chest in Milton, WA; suspect at large

The Brief A woman was shot in the chest at a Milton, Washington, residence early Thursday morning. She remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Police are investigating, and the suspect remains at large.



Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest in Milton, Washington early Thursday morning.

Police presence after shooting in Milton, WA

What we know:

According to the City of Milton Police Department, officers responded at around 2:30 a.m. to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot at a residence near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Alder Street.

When officers arrived, they found multiple bullet holes in the side of the home. They later found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

Detectives are at the scene and actively investigating the incident.

Milton shooting suspect at large

Why you should care:

Authorities said the suspect is at large, though they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the victim's identity and the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media press release by the City of Milton Police Department.

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