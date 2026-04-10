Milton, WA homes evacuated due to natural gas leak

The Brief A natural gas leak in Milton prompted evacuations after a construction crew struck a gas line. Homes within 330 feet have been cleared and roads are closed near 23rd Avenue and Milton Way. It’s unclear when the leak will be fixed as crews work to repair the damaged line.



Firefighters are evacuating residents in the area of a natural gas leak in Milton, Washington.

What we know:

The gas leak is at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Milton Way in Pierce County.

Construction crews struck a two-inch gas line Friday afternoon, causing the leak, according to East Pierce Fire.

Fire crews and police have evacuated homes within 330 feet of the gas leak in all directions. Roads in the area remain closed.

Puget Sound Energy has shut down the gas line and is actively working to repair it.

The public is asked to avoid the area, expect delays, and if you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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