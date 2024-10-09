Woman's death launches homicide investigation in Oak Harbor, WA

A homicide investigation was launched after a woman was found dead in her Oak Harbor apartment Tuesday night.

According to the Oak Harbor Police Department (OHPD), at around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the Lexy Manor Apartments near the corner of NE 7th Ave. and NE Ellis Way for reports of a suspicious circumstance complaint.

When the police arrived, they found a woman dead inside the apartment.

Authorities say an Oak Harbor man, 31-year-old Phadell Saddler, was arrested and booked into the Island County Jail for second-degree murder.

The OHPD says this remains an active investigation. Further details are not being released at this time.

The OHPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 360-279-4600, or ICOM Dispatch at 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.