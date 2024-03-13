Worker killed by conveyor belt while searching for missing AirPods

article

A 21-year-old woman was killed after she was trying to find her missing AirPods and got caught up in a conveyor belt.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, the victim was identified as Alyssa Drinkard.

The police report said the incident happened Club Car plant off Washington Road on March 8.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found Drinkard pinned underneath the conveyor belt at her station. She did not appear to be breathing.

First responders were able to pull her out and said she still had a pulse before being transported to a local hospital where she died.

A co-worker, who witnessed the incident, said Drinkard dropped her AirPods below the conveyor belt, and when she went to retrieve them, she got caught by the chain that moves the conveyor belt.

RELATED: Apple iPhone’s stolen device protection: How to turn on newest security feature

The machine was then shut down and taken apart as they tried to remove Drinkard.

"On Friday evening, a contract labor worker experienced a critical injury while working at our main manufacturing facility in Evans. First responders were immediately notified, and we thank them for their quick response to provide medical care and transportation to the hospital where the worker unfortunately later passed away," the company said in a statement to local news outlets. "Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and all impacted by this loss. We are working with authorities and the contractor in an investigation to determine the facts about what led to the incident."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.