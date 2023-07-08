WSP: 2 injured after drive-by shooting on I-5 near Tukwila

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in a Friday night drive-by shooting near Tukwila. Two people were hurt, one with life-threatening injuries.

According to the WSP, troopers received a 911 call from someone saying their brother was shot while driving southbound on I-5 just after 8 p.m. The two victims waited at the Chevron station off the freeway until law enforcement arrived.

The WSP says troopers, along with officers from the Tukwila Police Department, arrived at the scene and found the victim’s blue Toyota Camry with multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side door.

The driver was severely injured and taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was also hurt, but sustained only minor injuries.

After investigating, the WSP discovered the victims were driving on I-5 near SR-900 when a possible white Toyota Camry pulled alongside them. Authorities say two suspects, one in the passenger seat and one in the rear passenger seat, opened fire – hitting the vehicle several times.

WSP detectives are asking anyone with information on the drive-by shooting to email Detective Early at todd.early@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story.