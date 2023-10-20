WSP: Driver cited for HOV lane violation, ticket price more frightening than clown dummy

A driver traveling through King County received a traffic violation for driving in the HOV lane, and the price of the ticket might be scarier than the clown dummy used as a fake passenger.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, this particular incident took place on I-405 near 30th St.

Photo: WSP Trooper Rick Johnson

The driver had fastened a clown dummy in the passenger seat, apparently in the spirit of Halloween. However, Trooper Johnson clarified that this does not meet the criteria for a legitimate High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) passenger.

"Love the #HalloweenVibe but #Still doesn’t count!" — WSP Trooper Rick Johnson

What’s more frightening is how the use of a dummy added more money to the infraction.

The exact price of this particular ticket is unknown, but according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, first-time HOV violators receive a fine of $186. If that same driver receives another HOV violation within a two-year period, that ticket increases to $336.

Anyone who uses a doll or a dummy in the car will automatically have $200 added to the ticket.

It’s safe to say it’s possible this driver received a ticket anywhere between $386 and $536.

While unconventional attempts to bring humor to the road may evoke curiosity and amusement, FOX 13 can confirm that only one person was left with an ear-to-ear grin on their face: the clown.