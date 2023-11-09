WSP investigates deadly hit-and-run crash near Lind

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after someone who was walking along SR-395 near Lind was killed in a hit-and-run crash in late October.

On Oct. 30 at around 3:30 a.m., an officer driving southbound on SR-395 discovered the victim’s body lying in the roadway near milepost 81.

WSP investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle may be a white passenger car. Investigators also say the driver may or may not know their vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian.

Detectives are now asking the public for help in the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information about anyone who may have struck something in the area, is asked to call WSP Detective Lewis Stevens at 509-904-5102 or email Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story.