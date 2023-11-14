WSP seeks help finding 50-year-old Seattle woman last seen Nov. 9

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has not been seen since last week and is considered at-risk.

The WSP activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for 50-year-old Fran Tyler on behalf of the Seattle Police Department on Tuesday.

50-year-old Fran Tyler (WSP)

Authorities say she has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 9.

She is 5'7" and weighs about 165 pounds. She has brown hair with gray streaks and brown eyes.

She has tattoos of a mermaid and waves on her chest, "ayah" written on the back of her neck and tribal artwork on both forearms.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and reference case number 2023-328310.

