WSP trooper injured after driver crashes into their cruiser near Lake Sammamish
KING COUNTY, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was injured after another driver crashed into their cruiser near Lake Sammamish Saturday morning.
According to the WSP, just after 3 a.m., the trooper was struck while sitting along the shoulder of eastbound I-90 near W Lake Sammamish Pkwy.
Washington State Patrol
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
The driver that drifted onto the shoulder and crashed into the trooper declined medical treatment.
Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.
