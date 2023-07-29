WSP trooper injured after driver crashes into their cruiser near Lake Sammamish

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was injured after another driver crashed into their cruiser near Lake Sammamish Saturday morning.

According to the WSP, just after 3 a.m., the trooper was struck while sitting along the shoulder of eastbound I-90 near W Lake Sammamish Pkwy.

Washington State Patrol

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The driver that drifted onto the shoulder and crashed into the trooper declined medical treatment.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.

