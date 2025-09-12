'Seattle News Weekly': Charlie Kirk assassination, local reactions

The assassination of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday sent shockwaves across the nation. Kirk was at Utah Valley University for an event hosted by Turning Point USA — the conservative organization he co-founded.

In the fifth episode of "Seattle News Weekly," FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Hana Kim and Reporter Lauren Donovan explore local and national reactions to the tragedy, and share what it’s like to work inside a newsroom as a story of this magnitude unfolds.

What is it like to work in a newsroom when tragedy strikes?

The podcast opens with Donovan and Kim's experience working in the newsroom when the news broke.

Donovan said this story completely eclipsed all other news stories that day, which can be overwhelming considering it was already set to be a busy day.

In the newsroom, producers, editors, writers, reporters and anchors watched the flood of videos appearing on X as the tragedy unfolded. Donovan said, at first, some thought it was a manufactured video or used with artificial intelligence.

"We see a lot of graphic videos here that we don’t share with our viewers for obvious reasons, but that was probably one of the most graphic videos and disturbing videos I’d ever seen." — Lauren Donovan, FOX 13 Seattle reporter

Kim and Donovan further discussed how the story overshadowed other news across the nation that day and shocked people across the country, regardless of political affiliation.

What did people say about Charlie Kirk’s assassination?

This week's podcast hosts discussed community reaction to the assassination, including the local vigil honoring Kirk, along with prominent political figures’ comments.

"Obviously, no matter what, I just want to make it clear that political assassinations, political violence, are absolutely unacceptable, no matter what your beliefs are." — Hana Kim, FOX 13 Seattle anchor

WA Governor Bob Ferguson’s reaction along with CA Governor Gavin Newsom’s X post were key elements of the podcast's discussion surrounding how the event affected prominent political leaders.

Kim and Donovan discussed who Kirk was, his impact on young conservatism in the country and how students at the University of Washington and Washington State University felt when those universities' Turning Point USA chapters, hosted identical debating events on their campuses with Kirk.

The podcast closes with a discussion of how important learning and objectivity is in the journalism profession, especially in the context of politics and stories such as this one.

