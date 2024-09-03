Seth Brown homers, hits game-ending single as A's beat Seattle Mariners 3-2

Seth Brown homered in the fourth inning and hit a game-ending single in the ninth that led the Oakland Athletics over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Tuesday night for their second straight walk-off win.

With the score 2-2, JJ Bleday walked with one out in the ninth against Trent Thorton (3-3). Shea Langeliers singled and Brown capped a seven-pitch at-bat by grounding a single past the outstretched glove of second baseman Jorge Polanco and into center.

The hit set off cheers among the crowd of 3,924, the smallest as the Coliseum since a May 6 game against Texas drew 2,895. Oakland has six walk-off wins this season.

Seattle has lost four straight and is 5 1/2 games back for the last AL wild card.

Hogan Harris (3-3) pitched three hitless innings for the A's, who have had four straight games end in walk-offs, the first two losses at Texas. Randy Arozarena walked with one out in the ninth but was caught stealing second in a double play as pinch-hitter Justin Turner struck out.

Oakland starter G.T. Ginn allowed two runs and five hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo gave up a first-pitch homer to Lawrence Butler, then retired 11 straight batters before Brown homered to tie the score 2-2.

Cal Raleigh had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners.

UP NEXT

RHP George Kirby (10-10, 3.63 ERA) whose 12 strikeouts are the most for a Mariners pitcher in a game this season, starts on Wednesday. LHP JP Sears (11-9, 4.21) starts for the A's.

