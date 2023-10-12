Assessing Seahawks first-round picks Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba through four games

article

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are four games into their rookie seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

While Witherspoon has already had a breakout performance to grab the spotlight, Smith-Njigba has had a more subdued stretch to begin his Seahawks career.

With the season now at its approximate quarter pole, let's take a look at the first few games of both players as they settle into their rookie seasons.

Devon Witherspoon

Witherspoon missed the first game of the season as he was still recovering from a hamstring injury. But since Witherspoon made his debut, he's made his presence felt for the Seahawks.

"He’s been killing it," wide receiver DK Metcalf said. "He’s been fun to watch, and it was a great pick by Pete (Carroll) and John (Schneider)."

Witherspoon got beat for a 36-yard touchdown in his debut performance on a flea-flicker touchdown to Kalif Raymond from Jared Goff. But that's been about the only hiccup in Witherspoon's play through three games.

He had 11 tackles in a win over the Carolina Panthers that had a standout showing against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football last week. He had five tackles with two sacks and a 97-yard interception return touchdown of a Daniel Jones pass that effectively broke the game open for Seattle.

The performance against New York came in his first action at the nickel cornerback spot as he was needed for the role with Artie Burns (hamstring) and Coby Bryant (toe) both out with injuries.

"He’s been kind of waiting for us to cut him loose really," head coach Pete Carroll said. "He was ready, he was backing up at the spot and it was just a matter of time before we would check it out. He hit it with a big splash and looked great. There is so much future for him there to continue to figure stuff out and use his awareness. It’s a noticeable accomplishment for a first-year guy, limited opportunities, limited in the springtime as well, to be able to be this comfortable with it. He’s a unique player."

Witherspoon has played inside sparingly during his time in college, but last week was his first chance to play there in the NFL. All he did with it was turn the performance into the best of his young career.

"Not many guys can do that and do it effectively and be in command of it," Carroll said of Witherspoon's ease at handling multiple spots. "I was noting today in the walkthrough some of the subtle things he’s aware of; it’s surprising that he has that much awareness. He has so much room to grow."

Added defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt: "We saw him do a little bit of that in college but then seeing him when he got out here in practice, he was very smooth and natural doing it then too. Football intelligence, just an awareness as a player and a calmness, he's not sporadic in his movements. He can really play patient. He has a great feeling of receiver stems and reading and feeling off of routes that's uncanny. As a coach I don't know if lot of coaches can take a lot of credit for it because a kid naturally has some of those things."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

While Witherspoon has flashed in his first games as a pro, Smith-Njigba hasn't yet seen that same breakout performance during the regular season.

Smith-Njigba does has 12 receptions through four games, but they've led to just 62 yards gained.

In comparison, DK Metcalf has 18 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Lockett has 17 receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

"I know what the receiver position sometimes the way the coverage plays out or the way to calls play out, it doesn't work out in his favor and it hasn't quite yet," offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said. "We want him to have the ball just as much as we want DK and Tyler and Noah, Will, Colby Zach, Ken, you know, all these guys, and I think they're all doing a good job of knowing, you know, some moments you got to put the team first and you know, the touches will happen within the moment and not pressing to find those things, but let them come to you naturally."

Smith-Njigba also came into the season with an injury as well. He had to have wrist surgery after breaking a bone in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys in August. While he was back in time for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, he wasn't yet to 100 percent.

Smith-Njigba's best game came against Detroit with five catches for 34 yards. However, he has just four catches for 15 yards over the last two games

"Football is an ultimate team game, so you really can’t just pinpoint one person in the offense and say his stats don’t look right because we are 3-1 right now," Metcalf said. "It’s just a matter of time before he just pops and comes on the scene and has a 100- yard game or two touchdowns or three touchdowns here. It’s just a matter of time, like I said man we’re four games into the season. The fifth game is going to be big, we’ll see what he does next week and if next week is not his game, then the next week will be. He’s a great receiver, he’s going to keep his head up and just keep battling."

That message is consistent across the team so far. They believe Smith-Njigba is doing everything he needs to do to be successful and they believe his moments will be coming eventually.

"I think he’s been doing a great job," quarterback Geno Smith said. "As I’ve always said, he’s a great player, he’s going to make so many plays. I know it hasn’t gone exactly the way that he’s probably wanted it, but that’s the league. It’s only one football and we have to go out there and play to win and Jaxon is going to make a ton of big plays for us. He’s going to be the star player that he’s always been. It’s letting him be himself and let the ball comes to him when it comes."

Roster Move:

Quarterback Drew Lock did not practice on Thursday due to a new ankle injury that showed up on the injury report. The injury to Lock explains why the team felt the need to sign quarterback Holton Ahlers to their practice squad ahead of Thursday's practice.

Ahlers spent time on the practice squad earlier this year and was with the team throughout the offseason.

To make room for Ahlers, the Seahawks release safety Teez Tabor from the practice squad.