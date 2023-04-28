Avalanche extend series with 4-1 victory over Kraken in Game 6

article

Mikko Rantanen scored his sixth goal of the series and Artturi Lehkonen scored a pair of goals as the Colorado Avalanche avoided elimination with a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in Denver on Sunday.

The defending Stanley Cup champions rose to the occasion with their backs of the wall and played their best game of the series to thwart the Kraken's bid to advance with a Game 6 victory at Climate Pledge Arena.

Philipp Grubauer made 35 saves on the night on 38 shots with some massive stops that helped keep the Kraken within reach of a late rally. However, Seattle's offense struggled to generate quality chances and the Avalanche forced the Kraken into too many giveaways. The Avalanche held Seattle to a series-low 23 shots on goal.

The Avalanche appeared to score first for their first time in the series with 5:29 left in the opening period. Bowen Byrum ripped a wrist shot through traffic from the left circle over the glove shoulder of Grubauer to seemingly give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

However, the Kraken challenged the play for offsides. Video replaced showed that as Evan Rodrigues crossed the blue line through a check of Alex Wennberg that the puck had fallen behind Rodrigues' control. Rodrigues was deemed offsides and the goal was taken off the board.

Less than two minutes later the Kraken made it six straight games in the series with the opening goal for Seattle.

A takeaway by Jordan Eberle in neutral ice led to a soft shot on goal from Tye Kartye. However, the rebound led to a bad clearance attempt by Erik Johnson bounced off the side boards into a slap shot from Vince Dunn that snuck through the blocker side of Alexandar Georgiev for a 1-0 lead.

With Dunn's goal, the Kraken became the first team in NHL history to score first in each of their first six playoff games.

The Avalanche would even the score right before the end of the period. Nathan MacKinnon drew multiple defenders into the corner before passing to Devon Toews for a slap shot. Grubauer made the save on Toews' shot, but Rodrigues' got a touch on the puck to find Mikko Rantanen on the door step for an easy finish.

The Kraken missed a couple chances to clear the puck out of their own zone only to have MacKinnon put on a Herculean effort to maintain control in the corner from his stomach. Being unable to get the clear, the puck found its way to Johnson inside the blue line with a shot that deflected off the stick of Eeli Tolvanen and sailed by Grubauer for a 2-1 lead.

Rantanen caught a post on a power play chance after Matty Beniers was sent to the penalty box for just the second time in his career for a trip of J.T. Compher.

Seattle got a shortened power play of just 1:10 coming out of Beniers' penalty as Lehkonen was called for a slashing penalty as he ranked Grubauer's stick out of his hands. Jaden Schwartz had one of the Kraken's best looks of the period off an Eberle feed that was stopped by Georgiev. It was one of just four shots in the period for the Kraken.

Lehkonen then added to the Colorado lead as he deflected a slap pass from Toews past Grubauer to make it a 3-1 Avalanche lead with 3:03 left in the period.

Seattle gave the Avalanche three power plays in the second period but managed to escape unscathed on the penalty kill. However, it took perhaps the save of the series from Grubauer to keep it that was as he denied Compher with a toe save for a desperation stop. Eberle had been sent to the penalty box for an ugly boarding penalty on Cogliano that left him writhing on the ice and Colorado incensed that he was only assessed a two-minute minor.

The Kraken got a power play chance early in the third period on a holding penalty from Alex Newhook. But outside of one good look from Yanni Gourde, they generated very little attacking pressure.

Seattle pulled Grubauer with 1:57 left to play. Oliver Bjorkstrand got a great look in close with around 90 seconds remaining. However, the Kraken were unable to dent the Colorado lead and Lehkonen added an empty net tally late to send the game to a deciding Game 7.

The winner of the series will face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference semifinals. Dallas beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in Game 6 of that series to advance earlier on Friday night.