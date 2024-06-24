Battle in Seattle returns in December 2024; Gonzaga to face Kentucky

article

The Battle in Seattle is back — the Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Kentucky Wildcats at Climate Pledge Arena this December, and tickets go on sale this week.

The #15 Zags are back in Seattle after a three-year hiatus, and they will be taking on the #20 Wildcats on Dec. 7, 2024. Tickets officially go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m., and are being sold through Ticketmaster.

ZAG members can snag tickets earlier on Wednesday, June 26.

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Gonzaga and Kentucky finalized a multiyear series, and their Climate Change face-off will be the first in the agreement. The next will be at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in 2025, followed by Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky in 2026, and then concluding at the McCarthey Athletic Center at Gonzaga in 2027.

Gonzaga holds a 9–5 record for the Battle in Seattle event, and is currently 2–1 in their series against Kentucky.

