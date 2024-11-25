Commentary: Playing MLS Cup at home for 50th anniversary would be remarkable

We start by revisiting the metaphor we used last week – the Big Bad Wolf of LAFC blowing the Sounders first two houses down – ousting Seattle from the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup.

But true to form, that wolf huffed and puffed and failed to bring that third and most important house down.

For the first time in 11 matches and 1,287 days, the Sounders beat LAFC, advancing to the Western Conference Finals. It was a remarkable effort to upset the top seed on their home field to bring Seattle within two wins from a third MLS championship in franchise history.

In the story, it’s the materials of that third house — the foundation, the bricks, the cement, that kept the wolf at bay. Which is highly appropriate for this Sounders franchise on a number of levels.

First, the materials — this team and its depth. In the unexpected absence of Nouhou, Reed Baker-Whiting played great. When Yeimar went down, Nathan, who’s barely played all year, stepped in well. Obed Vargas and Jackson Ragen are growing up before our eyes, and then, the stalwarts – from the Roldan brothers, to Albert Rusnak, and of course, Jordan Morris with the game winner.

But the real brick wall in this case was Stefan Frei. Nine saves, and an MVP-worthy performance, putting Seattle on his back like he has so many times to preserve the upset win.

"How that guy hasn’t won Goalkeeper of the Year is a travesty," Schmetzer said after the match. "It’s a travesty and it’s a mistake. If people don’t want to get on the bandwagon, that’s your choice, but my belief is that guy is the best shot-stopper in the league, bar none."

No argument here. And then there’s the foundation. This team is built on half a century of history. And it’s appropriate in a year where we celebrate the franchise’s 50th anniversary, they are one win away from hosting another MLS Cup in Seattle.

And that’s truly remarkable, given that six months ago we were talking about the Sounders worst start in franchise history and the possibility of Brian Schmetzer’s tenure coming to an end, and now Schmetzer has a contract extension with a chance to win it all. It’s reminiscent of 2016, when the team’s poor play forced them to fire Sigi Schmid, only to rise from the ashes and win their very first MLS Cup.

So, yes, the Big Bad Wolf is now subdued. But the motivation continues to grow: A chance to fill a home stadium with close to 70,000 fans and play for a third league title in a milestone year?

That’s a house no one is blowing down.

