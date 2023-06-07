Dee Eskridge drawing praise from Seahawks through offseason workouts

article

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge hasn't been a productive piece for the Seattle Seahawks in his first two years in the NFL due to a combination of injuries and inconsistency. But the Seahawks are talking glowingly about Eskridge in the way he's performed through offseason workouts ahead this spring.

"Dee is going to do some things," quarterback Geno Smith said. "He's getting ready to do many things. I know things have started slow for him but doesn't matter. He is a physical specimen. He's got everything it takes. He's studying his butt off. I've been with him every single day and we are watching extra film and he looks to be really taking that next step."

The team's top draft pick in the 2021 class in the second round, Eskridge has just 17 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in 20 games played over the past two seasons.

A concussion forced him to miss several games during his rookie season and a broken hand last year also forced him out of action. Hamstring issues have also kept Eskridge sidelined for periods of time during the offseason and training camp over the past two years.

That's all helped contribute to Eskridge not being the factor the team was hoping he would become when they drafted him out of Western Michigan in 2021.

"We know that he has had unfortunate circumstances in terms of the bad luck with the injuries over the past few seasons, so he showed up ready to work and not letting the past affect his current approach right here," offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said. "Right away, out on the grass, you see his twitchiness, his explosion, his feel for the game, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the table as we go through the offseason program and camp."

In addition to the physical issues, Eskridge also seemed to struggle to adapt to the leap to the NFL game. He's not the first and won't be the last player that has needed more time to fully grasp the details needed to succeed at the pro level.

"This is his third year. This is that year," head coach Pete Carroll said of Eskridge in April. "Sometimes it takes receivers this time to get it nailed where they can use all of the information that we have and let their ability show through, so it's a big opportunity for him. He's got to overcome some years of not getting a lot done, so he's determined to do that. We'll see what happens."

While reporters only get to see a few of the team's offseason workouts, Eskridge's teammates are extolling the things he's doing on the field.

"When Dee is running routes, he looks explosive," wide receiver Tyler Lockett said. "He's one of the most explosive receivers out there, whether it's the start (of the route) or the finish. He's coming back to the ball. He's getting himself open. Even the other day we saw him, he ran a heck of a comeback. And Sanjay (Lal) always coaches us about being able to run comebacks in a specific way. And he killed the DB, running that comeback. Geno was scrambling and all of a sudden he turned upfield, boom, easy touchdown. I mean Dee's very explosive. He can do whatever it is coach wants him to do."

The Seahawks need to get more production out of the receivers behind Lockett and DK Metcalf. Outside of some decent production from David Moore from 2018-20, it's an area Seattle's offense has been lacking consistency. It's one of the reasons the team used the 20th overall pick in this year's draft class on Jaxon Smith-Njigba as they need more depth and production from the receiver position.

Smith-Njigba naturally provides competition for Eskridge as well. The Seahawks couldn't afford to just hope this is the year things went right for Eskridge and injuries weren't a factor. But if Eskridge can make a leap forward as well to become a real contributor while also added a top talent in Smith-Njigba to the group, the Seahawks could have its best group of receivers in a long time.

"From last year to now, I think he's a totally different player," Metcalf said. "He's been explosive off the line of scrimmage, catching everything, knows where to line up. He's teaching me stuff -- since I haven't been here for a couple of weeks -- so he's teaching me stuff about the offense, little details about the routes I didn't know before. He's locked in more than ever.

"With Dee (Eskridge) it's just getting him on the field. He's been special this whole camp. And we've seen how special he could be. But injuries just have plagued him throughout the career. Once he gets on the field steps on the field you'll see how special he is."