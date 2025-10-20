George Kirby named ALCS Game 7 starter for Seattle Mariners

article

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson announced Sunday night that George Kirby will start Game 7 of the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"I think he's the guy that we want in that situation and he's thrown the ball well and it's his spot," Wilson said. "George will be the starter and expect to have a lot of – like, all hands on deck down there in the bullpen and ready to go at any point."

The Blue Jays roughed up Kirby in his previous start in the series in Game 3, tagging Kirby for eight runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts. A two-run home run from Andrés Giménez in the third inning kickstarted a five-run inning that put the Mariners behind. A solo home run by George Springer in the fourth, and another from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to lead-off the fifth helped chase Kirby before he could record an out in the fifth.

"They're aggressive," Kirby said of Toronto's lineup. "You got to hit your spots and not get too, mix your pitches a lot, make sure you get ahead."

Kirby was happy to be getting the call as the Game 5 starter.

"Super honored. Going to go out there and give it my best," Kirby said.

"I love pitching under pressure and super glad I'm able to get Game 7."

While Kirby will start the game, he likely won't be the only starter to get the ball. Luis Castillo is on normal rest and would presumably be available out of the bullpen, and Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo – both of whom pitched in Game 5 – told reporters they were available to pitch as well.

