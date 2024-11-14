Gonzaga men's basketball to play 13 games on FOX 13+

The perennial powerhouse Gonzaga men's basketball team will have 13 games this season air locally on FOX 13+ this season.

The Bulldogs – ranked 4th in the country in the AP poll – already have a significant win on their schedule, a 38-point blowout of No. 8 Baylor at home on Nov. 4. It was Gonzaga's biggest margin of victory over a top-10 opponent in school history.

Gonzaga sits behind Kansas, Alabama, and UConn in the current poll.

In addition to the games, FOX 13+ will also air "The Mark Few Show" – a 30-minute coaches' show with the Gonzaga coach each Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Bulldogs have twice been national runners-up, in 2017 and 2021, losing to North Carolina and Baylor in the championship game. They've made the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999 except for the 2020 season, when the tournament wasn't played due to COVID-19. They have 14 Sweet Sixteen appearances, six trips to the Elite Eight, and two Final Fours, both of which resulted in appearances in the national championship game.

Gonzaga games on FOX13+:

Day Date Opponent Time (PT) Friday November 15 vs. UMass-Lowell 6 p.m. Wednesday November 20 vs. Long Beach State 6 p.m. Wednesday December 18 vs. Nicholls 6 p.m. Saturday December 21 vs. Bucknell 6 p.m. Thursday January 2 vs. Portland 6 p.m. Saturday January 4 at Loyola Marymount TBA Wednesday January 8 vs. San Diego 6 p.m. Saturday January 11 vs. Washington State 6 p.m. Saturday January 18 vs. Santa Clara 6 p.m. Saturday January 25 at Portland TBA Thursday February 6 vs. Loyola Marymount 6 p.m. Saturday February 8 at Pacific TBA Saturday February 15 vs. Pepperdine 6 p.m.

