Seattle Seawolves, FOX 13 renew partnership to broadcast all 16 games in 2025

The Major League Rugby season begins this week and the Seattle Seawolves will have all 16 games on the FOX 13 family of channels, beginning with Sunday's season opener against the San Diego Legion.

The season opener with the Legion is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 and can be seen on FOX 13+ (cable 110/ch. 22).

Two home games against the New England Free Jacks and Utah Warriors will appear on FOX 13, with the remaining 12 matches to air on FOX 13+. The New England game is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, and the Utah match is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 22 on FOX 13.

The regular season concludes on Sunday, June 8 against the Miami Sharks at 6 p.m. on FOX 13+.

Two games will air live on Antenna TV before re-airing on FOX 13+. Antenna TV is available over-the-air on channel 22.3 and Comcast/Xfinity cable channel 340.

