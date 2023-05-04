Johnston, Seguin score goal, assist as Stars beat Kraken 4-2 in Game 2

article

Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars cruised to a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Stars dominated the play throughout the night in perhaps the worst showing by the Kraken this postseason. Dallas out-shot Seattle by a 37-27 margin, which included a 19-9 advantage in a decisive second period effort.

Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves on 37 shots with many brilliant stops to help blunt a barrage of Stars chances. However, Dallas created 16 high-danger chances – per NaturalStatTrick.com – compared to just four from Seattle as they earned the victory to tie the series before a return to Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

Rookie Tye Kartye scored his second goal of the playoffs and Jordan Eberle added a late goal to cut the final deficit for Seattle. Jake Oettinger made 25 saves on 27 shots for the Stars in the victory.

Dallas pressured the Kraken much more effectively early in Game 2 than they did in Tuesday's series opener. After delivering just 19 hits in all of Game 1, the Stars matched Seattle with 13 hits in the opening period on Thursday and out-shot Seattle by an 11-5 margin.

With Carson Soucy in the box for a delay of game penalty, the Kraken needed Grubauer to come up big and he delivered. Grubauer stopped a Jason Robertson chance and a Max Domi slap shot. Tyler Seguin followed with a late tip on a Colin Miller slap shot that Grubauer also managed to deflect wide as Seattle killed off the penalty successfully.

They wouldn't be so fortunate in the second period.

Soucy was called for an interference penalty against Mason Marchment as the Stars forward threw himself to the ice to draw a call. While Marchment was also called for embellishment on the play, Soucy's ire over the initial call led to an additional slashing penalty that gave Dallas another power play chance.

Just seconds after the penalty expired, Wyatt Johnston worked to the front of the net to slip a Miller shot rebound underneath the left pad of Grubauer to give Dallas a 1-0 lead. Johnson got a tip on Miller's initial shot to redirect the puck and create the rebound chance.

The Dallas pressure on the Kraken continued as Grubauer kept facing quality chances. He eventually misplayed one as the Stars took advantage. Grubauer slid wide of the net as Evgenii Dadonov delivered a wraparound goal that snuck across the line for a 2-0 Stars lead.

Kartye finally sparked the Kraken attack midway through the period. A stretch pass from Vince Dunn sparked a two-on-one chance for Kartye and Eberle with Kartye snapping a wrist shot over the blocker shoulder of Oettinger to make it a 2-1 game.

However, another poor penalty by Seattle as Will Borgen spun Dadonov to the ice for a holding penalty behind the Kraken net gave Dallas another power play opportunity. Just over a minute into the man advantage, Johnston threw a puck on net that Joe Pavelski managed to chip by Grubuaer as the Stars restored their two-goal advantage.

Borgen got a trip of chances in quick successions under 14 minutes left to play and Jaden Schwartz had a follow-up chance as well, but all were turned aside by Oettinger. Soucy then had perhaps the best look of the night for Seattle off an Eberle pass that Oettinger managed to deflect off the left post and out to preserve the Stars' advantage.

Tyler Seguin then managed to tip a Thomas Harley point shot through Grubauer's legs with 9:01 left to play as Dallas' lead extended to 4-1.

The Kraken finally got their only power play chance of the night with 6:52 left to play as Harley tripped Oliver Bjorkstrand. However, Seattle was unable to convert on the advantage with only a lone shot from Daniel Sprong.

After Miro Heiskanen's stick broke, the Kraken created a rush chance and Eberle managed to drive in and flip a shot over the shoulder of Oettinger with 3:28 remaining to cut the lead to 4-2.

With Grubauer on the bench and an extra attacker on, Seattle manged a few more shots on net over the closing minutes but couldn't get any closer.