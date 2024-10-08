Jordan Eberle named second captain of Seattle Kraken

article

The Seattle Kraken announced 15-year NHL veteran Jordan Eberle as the second captain in franchise history prior to the start of the regular season against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday afternoon.

Eberle – one of the original members of the team via the 2021 NHL expansion draft – fills the role that has been vacant since Mark Giordano was traded during the franchise's inaugural season.

Eberle, 34, has been one of the most respected voices in the Kraken's locker room for the entirety of his time in Seattle. His exploits as an elite junior player for the Regina Pats in the WHL and for Team Canada along with a highly successful 14 years in the NHL have contributed to that regard from his peers.

Eberle signed a two-year contract extension with the Kraken in March. While Giordano was a great leader during his brief stint with Seattle, Eberle still having a future with the team for a few more years makes handing him the captaincy an understandable choice.

"He's been with us from day one, big part of our locker room," general manager Ron Francis said of Eberle when he signed his extension. "Character guy, not only a good player on the ice with a tendency to play well in the big games, but a good leader in our locker room, he and his family get in the community so we felt it was important to keep him on board as we tried to build this thing the right way."

Eberle has spoke glowingly about Seattle and how much he and his family have come to love the area since joining the team four years ago.

"My wife and my kids, we've inserted ourselves in the Seattle community and we enjoy the lifestyle here," Eberle said in March. "And not only that, but for me at the rink, enjoy the group here and the organization and what they're doing. So wanted to be a part of that and glad it got done."

Eberle also has the most memorable singular moment in Kraken playoff history. He scored the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 4 last season in Seattle's opening round series against the defending champion Colorado Avalanche.

Now he gets to be just the second player to wear the "C" for the franchise.

The Kraken had gone without a captain for the last two seasons, electing to share the role between four assistant captains. Eberle, Jaden Schwartz, Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson rotated through the responsibilities for games as only three players can wear a letter each game. Schwartz, Gourde and Larsson remain is assistant roles this year.

They are joined this season by Matty Beniers, the first ever draft pick in team history.

Eberle, 34, has 58 goals and 93 assists for 151 points during his three seasons with Seattle.

