The 2024-25 NHL season is here, and there is a new way to watch and stream Seattle Kraken games.

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch Kraken games and where to find them.

Do I need cable to watch Seattle Kraken hockey?

Generally, no. Ten games are exclusively on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, TNT and Max. Other games that are not nationally televised will air on local broadcast stations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

Can I stream Seattle Kraken hockey?

Yes. Prime Video will stream all non-nationally televised games for Amazon Prime members in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

Buoy the Seattle Kraken mascot poses with Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken as Daccord holds the MVP Cocoa Cup after winning the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic 4-0 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 1, 2024 in Seattle (Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images) Expand

Is Seattle Kraken hockey on Root Sports?

No. Seattle Kraken hockey is no longer on Root Sports. There are 10 games scheduled during the 2024-25 NHL hockey season on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, TNT and Max.

Tue, Oct 8 vs. St. Louis | 1:30 p.m. - ESPN, ESPN+

Tue, Oct 22 vs. Colorado | 5:30 p.m. - ESPN, ESPN+

Wed, Nov 20 vs. Nashville | 7 p.m. - TNT, truTV, Max

Thu, Dec 5 @ New York Islanders | 4:30 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu

Thu, Jan 30 vs. San Jose | 7 p.m. - ESPN

Thu, Feb 6 vs. Toronto | 7 p.m. - ESPN+, Hulu

Sat, Mar 8 @ Philadelphia | 9:30 p.m. - ABC, ESPN+

Wed, Mar 19 @ Minnesota | 6:30 p.m. - TNT, Max

Tue, Apr 15 vs. Los Angeles | 7:30 p.m. - ESPN

Who broadcasts Seattle Kraken games?

Games that are not nationally televised are available free over-the-air on the Kraken Hockey Network (KHN). Those games will air in Seattle on Tegna's KONG (ch. 6/16), with at least 15 games simulcast on KING 5.

Fans outside western Washington can see the games on KREM 2/KSKN 22 in Spokane, KAPP/KVEW in Yakima and Tri-Cities, KEVU-KLSR in Eugene, KAUU in Anchorage and KYEX in Juneau.

Related article

Who calls Seattle Kraken games?

The Kraken broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer John Forslund, with color analysts Eddie Olczyk, Alison Lukan and JT Brown. Piper Show is a rinkside reporter. Linda Cohn and Ian Furness are joining the KHN this season for pre, post and intermission shows.

How do I listen to Seattle Kraken hockey on the radio?

Sports Radio 93.3 KJR FM, part of the iHeart Kraken Audio Network, is the radio home for Kraken Hockey in Seattle. Everett Fitzhugh and Al Kinisky host the games.

Yanni Gourde #37 of the Seattle Kraken passes the puck up to Andre Burakovsky #95 during the second period against the Edmonton Oilers at Climate Pledge Arena on October 02, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

How do I get Seattle Kraken tickets?

Tickets and ticket packs are available on the Seattle Kraken website and directly through Ticketmaster.

When do the Seattle Kraken play?

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA woman surrounded by over 100 hungry raccoons, calls deputies for rescue

Contagious, deadly rabbit disease detected in WA

Woman identified after remains found in suitcase during Seattle encampment sweep

Scientists deploy monitors at WA volcano amid unusual earthquake activity

Caught on camera: Tacoma foot chase ends in armed dispensary burglar arrest

Burst pipe ruins more than 7,000 albums at West Seattle's Easy Street Records

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.