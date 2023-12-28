Julian Love juggles "crazy" 10 days of earning NFL honors, Seahawks wins, birth of son

article

It's safe to say Julian Love won't forget his last two weeks anytime soon.

Love won NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career with a pair of interceptions against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 20-17 victory a week ago. Five days later, Love and his wife, Julia, welcomed the birth of their son, Noah, on Friday afternoon.

Love wasn't able to bask in the glow long, however, as he joined secondary coach Roy Anderson quickly for a flight to Nashville for the Seahawks game against the Tennessee Titans.

"It was all meant to be, all timed out right," Love said. "Crazy though, crazy 10 days, but it's all great now."

Love did not practice at all with the team last week as he was with his wife as they awaited his grand entrance. Love was joining the team for meetings virtually through Zoom calls as often as he could while attending to his wife's needs in the hospital as well.

"For the most part, I could just see film, watch ball and kind of get the gist of what's going on," Love said. "Everybody helped me out, Quandre (Diggs) did a great job of helping me, guiding me to the game plan, guys who were in that role all week practicing instead of me did a great job. Coby Bryant was in that role all week, gave me great looks to feed off of, so it was just a group effort."

Noah finally arrived on Friday afternoon after the rest of the team had already left on the team charter flight. Anderson stayed back to wait with Love and helped quiz him on the flight to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

"Coach just grilled him for the five-hour trip or whatever it was across the country, and he was dead tired. He was cooked," head coach Pete Carroll said. "You can tell even after the game, he obviously had a huge week and very trying week in a different way. It lasted so long. All births are a challenge and extraordinary, but he had to go through it for three or four days to try to get through it and help Julia get through it."

Love jumped into the game on Sunday and delivered another strong outing despite his absence throughout the week. He had three tackles and broke up a pass for receiver Chris Moore off a flea-flicker by the Titans with a big hit that fired up his teammates.

"It was weird for sure in some sense," Love said. "I kind of just dialed into the instincts I have playing the game. I just tried to warm up, get stretched out that night before the game, just because the hospital couch/bed situation, some of y'all know, it's not the best for your back. So I got loose and I just played."

The showing comes on the heels of his standout performance in the win over the Eagles. Love tracked receiver Quez Watkins on a deep ball into the end zone in the fourth quarter to make his first interception of Jalen Hurts in the game and keep Seattle in the contest. Then, after Drew Lock led Seattle for the go-ahead score, Love undercut a deep ball for A.J. Brown along the sidelines and managed to tap his toes just in-bounds for a second interception.

"I've never got that before. I thought I definitely should have got it, but it was cool," Love said. "It was a group effort. Guys made plays across the field and so it was really cool just to have that. I could put that on my mantle somewhere one day."

Love's play has coincided with some of the best defensive play the Seahawks have had all season. After allowing eight plays of at least 25 yards to the San Francisco 49ers three weeks ago, the Seahawks have cut down on the explosive plays allowed and held opponents to 17 points a game in each of the last two weeks.

"It’s made a difference," Carroll said. "We’ve slowed down the throwing game considerably, and the points are down in a range that you can live with and all of that. We’ve got a long way to go here to make this season really something, but we’ve turned a corner that really is significant."

The way Love has played has also forced the Seahawks into a place of needing to make a decision on what role Jamal Adams will play when he's healthy enough to return to the field. Adams has practiced in a limited capacity the last two days after missing the last two games with ongoing knee issues.

"He’s had a good break, and we’ll see what that means," Carroll said. "I can’t conclude anything about that, but I’m happy for him. I know he’s pumped up to be back out there."

When asked if Adams would return to the starting lineup, Carroll just said "you'll have to wait and see on that."

While many praised Love's efforts through the hectic week to be ready to help them win in Nashville, defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt made sure to jokingly rip on him a little bit first.

"I think it's way overblown. He didn't do anything. His wife did it at all, all right? Let's get that straight," Hurtt said. "She's the one that was in labor. She had the baby. You're just along for the ride. I got two kids. I didn't have to do a damn thing. Just stay out of the way and don't make any dumb comments. That's all you got to do. He's getting way too much credit."

And then the compliments followed.

"Honestly, no, unbelievable to be ready for the game," Hurtt said. "Smart. On top of his stuff. It was great to have him out there. Obviously excited for him being a new dad. But she needs to get all the credit, not him."

Love got to spend a quiet Christmas day with his wife and son back home on Monday after the team got back from the victory in Tennessee.

"It was definitely a hectic week, but it was fun," Love said. "Just enjoying it, chilling with my wife, new son, family was in town, so it was a fun day."