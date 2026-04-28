B.C. native Lauren Kim earns medalist honors in U.S. Women's Open qualifying at Rainier Golf & Country Club

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The Brief Lauren Kim dunked a hybrid from 178 yards out for an eagle on the par-4 4th hole at Rainier Golf and Country Club that propelled her to medalist honors in U.S. Women's Open qualifying on Tuesday. USC senior Catherine Park finished with a 4-under par total to earn the second qualification spot from the site. Australian professional Karis Davidson, Oregon sophomore Tong An, and University of Washington senior Carmen Lim finished in a tie for third at 1-under par. Davidson and An earned the first and second alternate spots from the site in a playoff.



Lauren Kim dunked a hybrid from 178 yards out for an eagle on the par-4 4th hole at Rainier Golf and Country Club that propelled her to medalist honors in U.S. Women's Open qualifying on Tuesday.

USC senior Catherine Park finished with a 4-under par total to earn the second qualification spot from the site.

Kim and Park will both be playing in their third U.S. Women's Open. Kim played at Pine Needles in 2022 and Pebble Beach in 2023. Park played at Pine Needles and Lancaster Country Club in 2024.

Kim, a native of Surrey, British Columbia, went birdie-birdie-eagle early in her second round of the day en route to a 4-under 68 for the round and 6-under par total for the day.

"In the first 18, I hit 5-iron and was really short, so let's go hybrid because it was a similar number," Kim said. "So I hit this beautiful hybrid, it's tracking, and I can't see the flag, so I'm running up this hill and (caddie) Walker (Lamb) and Tsara (Ralamboarison) are putting their hands up and I was like ‘what? what happened?’ And they were like ‘it went in!'

Though she plays at the University of Texas, Kim grew up playing at Peace Portal Golf Course (now The Hills at Portal Golf Club) right across the U.S.-Canada border. Morgan Creek Golf Course is now her home course when she's back home in B.C.

"I go to school in Texas and the grass is completely different. Golf courses are not like this," Kim said. "When I was coming up, I wasn't worried but I was really used to what's down there so let me just go back and think about strategy and how I play these courses again. It was more cozy I'd say that anything else."

Texas senior Lauren Kim of Surrey, B.C. tees off on the 18th hole at Rainier Golf & Country Club in the U.S. Women's Open qualifier on April 28, 2026 (Curtis Crabtree / FOX 13 Seattle)

Park made 13 straight pars to open her day before making a bogey on the 14th hole. Park was 5-under par over her final 22 holes, with six birdies and a lone bogey on the par 4 5th hole in her afternoon round.

"I think making some important putts (was big)," Park said. "My speed wasn't the greatest, but I made the par putts coming back, which I think meant a lot under the pressure I was feeling and I was proud of myself for that."

Australian professional Karis Davidson, Oregon sophomore Tong An, and University of Washington senior Carmen Lim finished in a tie for third at 1-under par and went to a three-for-two playoff for the two alternate spots up for grabs. Davidson claimed the first alternate spot, and An outlasted Lim for the second alternate.

The collegiate standouts outlasted a handful of LPGA professionals who were also vying to qualify.

Yana Wilson (1-over), Cassie Porter (2-over), Caroline Inglis (3-over) and Saki Baba (3-over) were among the notable professionals to miss the cut. Inglis qualified for the 2024 U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club at the last qualifier held at Rainier Golf and Country Club. Inglis survived eight playoff holes as part of a three-for-two playoff.

Baba won the 2022 U.S. Women's Amateur held at Chambers Bay, defeating Monet Chun of Canada. Park was among a few amateurs who also played at Chambers Bay to take part in Tuesday's qualifier, including Baba and USC teammate Bailey Shoemaker,

In addition to Lim, Yuanwen (Wendy) Tang (2-over), and Amber Li (16-over) were University of Washington players in the field.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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