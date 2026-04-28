Julio Rodriguez has 3 doubles, Josh Naylor homers as Mariners beat Twins 7-1

The Brief The Mariners beat the Twins 7-1, powered by Julio Rodríguez’s three doubles and Josh Naylor’s four RBIs. Seattle’s bullpen shut down Minnesota late, retiring the final 12 batters to secure the win. The teams wrap up the series Wednesday as the Twins continue a recent losing stretch.



Julio Rodriguez hit three doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Josh Naylor had a homer and four RBIs on Tuesday night as the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1.

Four Seattle relievers combined to retire the last 12 Twins hitters. Eduard Bazardo (2-1) pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

Minnesota starter Joe Ryan (2-3) gave up two runs in six-plus innings. Byron Buxton homered and singled for the Twins, who have lost 10 of 12.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert gave up one run in five innings in his first start since a line drive got caught in his jersey last Wednesday, leaving him with a bruised stomach and a cut on his left hand.

Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford advances to third base on a double hit by Julio Rodríguez during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Seattle led 2-1 in the eighth when J.P. Crawford drew a leadoff walk, Rodriguez hit a one-out double and Naylor hit a no-doubt homer to right field off Cole Sands.

Rodriguez added a two-run double in the ninth.

Buxton led off the fifth by hitting Gilbert's first pitch to deep left for his seventh homer of the season and second in as many nights. Trevor Larnach just missed a home run on the next pitch, driving it high off the wall in right-center for a double. But Gilbert stranded him at second, one of six runners in scoring position the Twins left on base between the third and sixth innings.

Seattle tied it with a two-out rally in the sixth, when Rodriguez laced a double down the left-field line and scored on Naylor's single.

Cole Young's two-out RBI single in the seventh made it 2-1.

Up next

The Mariners will send RHP George Kirby (4-2, 2.97 ERA) to the mound against Twins RHP Taj Bradley (3-1, 2.91) in Wednesday's series finale.

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