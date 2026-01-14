Seattle Kraken fall 3-2 to Devils on Nico Hischier OT goal

article

The Brief Nico Hischier scored twice for the Devils, including the game-winner in overtime as the Kraken lost 3-2 in New Jersey. Adam Larsson and Jared McCann each scored for Seattle as both goals tied the game. Hischier and McCann traded power play goals in the second period. Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves on 26 shots in goal for the Kraken.



Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway at 3:42 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.

Hischier took a pass from Jack Hughes and broke in on goalie Philipp Grubauer. As Seattle's Matty Beniers caught up, Hischier turned to his backhand to shield Beniers and put a shot past Grubauer. The New Jersey captain leads the team with 15 goals.

Cody Glass also scored for New Jersey, and Jacob Markstrom made 15 saves. The Devils built on a 5-2 victory Monday night in Minnesota that ended a four-game losing streak.

Jared McCann and defenseman Adam Larsson scored for Seattle, and Grubauer stopped 23 shots. The Kraken have two games left on a trip that opened with a loss at Carolina and a victory over the New York Rangers.

McCann tied it on a power play at 5:06 of the second period, scoring off a rebound just 1:33 after Hischier gave New Jersey the lead on a power play with a shot from the top of the right circle to the far side.

Glass opened the scoring at 54 seconds of the first period. He won a faceoff, then scored off a rebound of Dougie Hamilton’s shot. Larson tied it at 8:55 of the period, stepping up between the circles for a shot to the far side.

Up next

Kraken: At Boston on Thursday night.

Devils: Host Carolina on Saturday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

