Seattle Kraken extend points streak to 10 games, lose 3-2 to Wild in overtime

The Brief The Kraken scored two goals in the third period to force overtime before Mats Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal for Minnesota in a 3-2 loss to the Wild. Seattle extended its points streak to 10 games, going 8-0-2 with two four-game win streaks snapped by overtime/shootout losses to Vancouver and Minnesota. The Kraken begin a five-game road trip Saturday in Carolina. Adam Larsson scored the first goal for the Kraken with Matty Beniers adding a power play goal to tie the game with 10:53 left to play.



Mats Zuccarello scored off a feed from Kirill Kaprizov on a rush at 2:09 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night to finish a two-week, seven-game trip.

Ryan Hartman and Brock Faber had first-period goals for Minnesota, and Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves. The Wild hit the road for the long trip with the world junior championships being played at Grand Casino Arena. They were 4-1-2.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes assisted on Faber’s goal, giving him 13 points in 13 games since coming over in the trade with Vancouver.

Adam Larson and Matty Beniers had third-period goals for Seattle, with Berniers tying it on a power play at 9:07.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 shots for Seattle. Seattle had its four-game winning streak end, but has earned points in 10 straight games.

Wild: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Kraken: At Carolina on Saturday night.

