Seattle Kraken extend points streak to 10 games, lose 3-2 to Wild in overtime
SEATTLE - Mats Zuccarello scored off a feed from Kirill Kaprizov on a rush at 2:09 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night to finish a two-week, seven-game trip.
Ryan Hartman and Brock Faber had first-period goals for Minnesota, and Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves. The Wild hit the road for the long trip with the world junior championships being played at Grand Casino Arena. They were 4-1-2.
Defenseman Quinn Hughes assisted on Faber’s goal, giving him 13 points in 13 games since coming over in the trade with Vancouver.
Adam Larson and Matty Beniers had third-period goals for Seattle, with Berniers tying it on a power play at 9:07.
Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 shots for Seattle. Seattle had its four-game winning streak end, but has earned points in 10 straight games.
Up next
Wild: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday night.
Kraken: At Carolina on Saturday night.
