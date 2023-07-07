Kraken reach deal with forward Pierre-Edouard Bellamare

article

The Seattle Kraken have reached an agreement with former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Edouard Bellamare on a one-year deal worth $775,000.

Bellamare, 38, is a defensive standout that has been a depth piece on multiple playoff teams over the last nine years. He played for Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol for two of his three seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers and has made the postseason in each of the last six seasons during stops with the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Lightning.

"Pierre-Edouard is a hard-working, defensive-minded forward," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. "He is effective in the faceoff dot and brings valuable veteran experience. We’re happy to welcome him to Seattle."

Bellamare had four goals and nine assists in 73 games for the Lightning last season. He was a regular on Tampa Bay's penalty killing units and led the Lightning in short-handed ice time.

Additionally, Bellamare is skilled at taking faceoffs despite his natural position coming on the wing. Ballamare has been over 50 percent on faceoffs in each of the last six seasons and posted a 52.3 percent success rate last season with the Lightning.

No center on the Kraken roster was over 50 percent in faceoffs last season. Yanni Gourde led the team at 49.7 percent. Morgan Geekie, who signed with the Boston Bruins, was second at 49.2 percent. No other player was even above 47 percent.

Bellamare posted a career-high 60.7 percent mark with the Avalanche in 2020-21.

Bellamare didn't make the move to North America until he was 29 years old in the 2014-15 season. The French born Bellamare played junior hockey in France before moving to the Swedish leagues in 2006-07. He played five seasons professionally for Skellefteå AIK before joining the Flyers in 2014.

In nine seasons in the NHL, Bellamare has 60 goals and 71 assists for 131 total points.