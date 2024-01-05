Mariners acquire OF/1B Luke Raley from Rays for INF José Caballero

article

The Seattle Mariners made their second trade of the day on Friday as they acquired outfielder and first baseman Luke Raley from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for infielder José Caballero.

Raley, 28, is coming off his first full season in the majors with the Rays. In 118 games, Raley hit .249 with 23 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 49 RBI with 28 walks, 14 stolen bases and 128 strikeouts in 357 at-bats. Defensively, he saw time in all three outfield spots and at first base.

"We’re thrilled to add Luke Raley to the middle of our lineup as a left-handed bat with positional versatility," general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. "Offensively, Luke brings power paired with game-changing baserunning and instincts. He’s also a solid defender across multiple positions, adding further flexibility to our lineup on a nightly basis."

Featured article

The addition of Raley gives the Mariners someone who will likely be their everyday starter in left field. Mitch Haniger – who was brought back to Seattle in the first trade the team made on Friday – theoretically returns to his spot in right field with Dominic Canzone serving as the backup for both corner outfield spots. Cade Marlowe and Taylor Trammell provide additional organizational depth in the outfield as well.

Caballero, 27, seemed to not have a role on the team after last season's acquisition of Josh Rojas from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rojas appears to be the starting second baseman for Seattle with Dylan Moore and Sam Haggerty each capable of backing up the position. Similarly, J.P. Crawford remains entrenched as the starting shortstop with Moore and Haggerty able to play those spots as well.

Caballero made his debut with the Mariners last season. He hit .221 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 26 RBI and 26 stolen bases in 104 games played.