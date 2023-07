With the regular season of the 2023 MLB campaign nearing its close, the Seattle Mariners have released their Spring Training schedules for next year.

The Mariners will play a total of 31 games in 30 days during their Cactus League Spring Training schedule.

The M's will face the Chicago White Sox in their first contest in Arizona on Feb. 24.

They'll finish up Spring Training against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on March 25 and 26.

See their full Spring Training schedule here.