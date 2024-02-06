Mariners Claim RHP Collin Snider off Waivers from Diamondbacks

article

The Seattle Mariners added to their bullpen depth by claiming right-handed pitcher Collin Snider off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Snider, 28, has made 62 total appearances over the last two seasons with the Kansas City Royals. For his career, Snider has thrown a total of 54 ⅔ innings with a 4-2 record and 5.93 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 28 walks. Last season, Snider made 20 appearances with 20 ⅓ innings pitched with a 4.87 ERA, 11 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Arizona claimed Snider off waivers from the Royals in December. The Diamondbacks then designated Snider for assignment on January 30, with the Mariners claiming him off waivers. With Snider's addition, the Mariners 40-man roster is now full with players set to report to spring training next week in Arizona.

Snider will be a part of a slightly retooled bullpen for Seattle that saw Isaiah Campbell and Justin Topa traded away this offseason. The acquisition of Chicago White Sox reliever Gregory Santos helps bolster the late innings potential of the bullpen while Snider adds depth to the group overall.

Snider was selected in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.