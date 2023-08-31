Mariners claim RHP Dominic Leone off waivers from Angels

article

The Seattle Mariners reunited with right-handed reliever Dominic Leone after claiming him off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Leone, 31, was one of several players placed on waivers by a faltering Angels team that has fallen out of the playoff chase over the last month. Leone spent parts of two seasons with the Mariners in 2014-15 before he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of the deal that brought Vidal Nuño and Mark Trumbo to Seattle.

Leone has appeared in 42 games this season with the Angels and New York Mets, posting a 1-3 record with a 4.74 ERA with 20 walks and 44 strikeouts in 43 ⅔ innings pitched.

Leone has played in parts of 10 Major League seasons after making his debut with the Mariners in 2014. He's also pitched for Arizona Diamondbacks (2015-16), Toronto Blue Jays (2017), St. Louis Cardinals (2018-19), Cleveland Guardians (2020), San Francisco Giants (2021-22), Mets (2023) and Angels (2023) going 22-23 with 8 saves, a 3.81 ERA, 170 walks and 417 strikeouts in 399 ⅔ innings pitched.

The Mariners designated right-handed pitcher Devin Sweet for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Leone's addition. Leone is joining the team in New York ahead of their series with the Mets this weekend.

Sweet, 26, was called up from Double-A Arkansas and made his MLB debut with the Mariners on July 19. He made two appearances and pitched two innings with two hits, two runs allowed a walk and a strikeout.