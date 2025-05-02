Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz named AL Reliever of the Month

article

The Brief Andrés Muñoz was named AL Reliever of the Month with 11 saves in 15 appearances, 19 strikeouts and no runs allowed. Muñoz held opponents to a .106 batting average against and kept all four inherited runners he absorbed in extra innings from scoring. Muñoz is the third Mariner player to earn an AL award so far this season, joining Jorge Polanco and Dylan Moore, who won back-to-back AL Player of the Week awards.



Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz was named the American League Reliever of the Month for March and April after recording 11 saves in 15 appearances with no runs allowed.

Muñoz, 26, delivered a 1-0 record while allowing just five hits while striking out 19 and walking six (two intentional) over his outings. He held opposing hitters to a .106 batting average against with a 0.73 WHIP. He also stranded the inherited runner in all four of his extra-inning appearances during the month.

Muñoz’s 11 saves ranked second in the majors, behind only the 12 of San Diego Padres closer Robert Suárez. Among AL relievers with at least 10 appearances in March and April, Muñoz led the league in saves and was tied for first in ERA. He ranked fifth in opponents’ batting average, fourth in OPS (.314), and ninth in WHIP. Across MLB, only Luis Severino of Oakland (1.8) and Hunter Brown of Houston (1.7) recorded higher WAR, according to Baseball-Reference.

It's the second time Muñoz has earned the AL Reliever of the Month honor, having also won in August 2023. He is the seventh Mariners pitcher to receive the award, joining Edwin Díaz, who won it five times between 2017 and 2018.

Muñoz is the third different Mariners player to win an AL award so far this season. Jorge Polanco (April 21–27) and Dylan Moore (April 14–20) earned back-to-back AL Player of the Week honors — the first Mariners to do so since Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. in June and July 1998.

The Source: Information in this story is from Major League Baseball and the Seattle Mariners.

MORE MARINERS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.