Seattle Mariners place Matt Brash on 15-day injured list with right lat inflammation

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The Brief The Mariners received positive feedback from an MRI on the injured lat muscle of reliever Matt Brash, but the team is still debating whether a trip to the injured list is the best course of action. Brash left Wednesday's outing against the Minnesota Twins after throwing just two pitches, appearing to have discomfort on both throws. "Being smart is certainly our lean. ... I think we will continue to be conservative, but we don't want to just put him on the IL if that's not what he needs," Hollander said.



The Seattle Mariners received positive feedback from an MRI on the injured lat muscle of reliever Matt Brash, but still made the decision to place him on the 15-day injured list on Friday.

Left-handed reliever Josh Simpson was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill Brash's spot on the roster.

General manager Justin Hollander said that they had just received the results of the MRI prior to meeting with reporters on Friday afternoon.

"We don't have a decision yet on IL or no IL," Hollander said at the time. "The one definitive thing we can tell based on what we saw is that it's not that bad. No signs of anything serious structurally. Some trace inflammation. We'll made a decision here shortly whether it's best to have two days down or 15 days down, but very good news all around. Probably the best we could have possibly hoped for is that it's nothing significant."

Brash left Wednesday's outing against the Minnesota Twins after throwing just two pitches, appearing to have discomfort on both throws. Hollander said Brash had been feeling the issue off and on recently, something during normal throwing and sometimes on the mound in games.

"Obviously, we saw the reaction after the first and second pitch in Minneapolis," Hollander said. "As I told him after the game in Minnesota, what feels like a long time down in the moment can actually not feel like anything at all if you're safe and don't miss more time.

"Being smart is certainly our lean. We've been really careful with Matt all year long and making sure that we're not putting him in position to go hurt himself or damage the long-term prospects of the season. I think we will continue to be conservative, but we don't want to just put him on the IL if that's not what he needs."

Simpson, 28, has made nine appearances for the Rainiers this season, allowing just one run in 9 ⅓ innings pitched with six walks and 12 strikeouts. The Mariners acquired Simpson from the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations in February. He made 31 appearances for the Marlins last season, posting a 7.34 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 22 walks in 30 ⅔ innings pitched.

Additional injury updates from Hollander are as follows:

– Bryce Miller continues his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma with his next start scheduled for May 6 against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Miller is expected to throw between 65–70 pitches in his next appearance as he tracks to a return to the Mariners' rotation.

"The most important thing is he's feeling great and it's coming out great," Hollander said.

Miller pitched four innings against the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday night, allowing just two hits with two walks and four strikeouts on 53 pitches.

– Infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan (left groin strain) likely will not be activated during Seattle's six-game homestand against Kansas City and Atlanta. Donovan is scheduled to join Double-A Arkansas for a pair or rehab games on Tuesday and Wednesday before re-joining the team in Chicago next Friday.

"Really positive the way that Donny has progressed through this," Hollander said.

– Outfielder Victor Robles (right pec strain) will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday.

"We'll assess weekly how he's doing," Hollander said. "Does he need more? Is he ready to go? I'd say a minimum of seven days of a rehab assignment on the absolute short end, but we'll assess sort of week-to-week how he's doing on that rehab. Making good progress. He's throwing to bases, I think the last thing he needs to check off the box is throwing to home from the outfield and cutting it loose. But feels really good. He's made really good progress over the last 10 days."

– Right-handed reliever Carlos Vargas (right lat strain) had a setback early in his throwing program while working to ramp-back up.

"When he gets back on the mound and gets going again, he will have to restart that progression from the beginning," Hollander said. "I don't think it changes his timeline a ton yet, but we'll see where he's at and when he can get back to the throwing program."

– Utility man Miles Mastrobuoni (calf strain) continues to rehab in Arizona after injuring his other calf on a rehab assignment. The hope is to begin a new rehab assignment in three weeks or so.

– Infielder Patrick Wisdom (left oblique strain) is going to begin a rehab assignment this weekend.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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