Mariners place Penn Murfee on injured list, promote Ty Adcock from AA Arkansas

Relief pitcher Penn Mufree was placed back on the 15-day injured list by the Seattle Mariners due to right elbow inflammation. Right-handed relive Ty Adcock was promoted from Double-A Arkansas to fill his spot in the bullpen.

Murfee had an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's game in Anaheim with elbow discomfort. Murfee had just been activated from the injured list after previously being sidelined due to the elbow issue. He pitched a scoreless frame against the Angels on Sunday but was still bothered by his elbow.

Murfee was activated from the injured list on June 9 after missing just over a month with his previous elbow issues.

Adcock has appeared in 18 games combined with High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas this season. He's picked up three saves with a 1.35 ERA with three walks and 22 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.

A college teammate of Mariners starter George Kirby at Elon University, Adcock was an eighth-round pick by Seattle that same draft in 2019. He didn't appear professionally with the Mariners organization until last year due to a right shoulder impingement in 2019, no season in 2020 due to COVID-19, and a Tommy John surgery for the 2021 season.

In 26 minor league appearances, Adcock has a 1-1 record with a 3.21 ERA with seven walks and 33 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched.

Robbie Ray was moved to the 60-day injured list to free up a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Adcock's addition. Ray had Tommy John surgery after making just one start for the Mariners this season.

Murfee has appeared in 16 games with the Mariners this season. He's posted a 1-2 record and 1.29 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 10 walks (three intentional) in 14 innings pitched.