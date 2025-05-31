Seattle Mariners promote prospect Cole Young, activate Bryce Miller from injured list

article

The Brief The Mariners promoted top infield prospect Cole Young, and he will make his MLB debut against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, batting eighth. In May with Triple-A Tacoma, Young is batting .366 with five home runs, 10 doubles, three triples and 21 RBI with 16 walks and just eight strikeouts and four stolen bases, while carrying an OPS of 1.140. Seattle also activated RHP Bryce Miller from the injured list to start against Minnesota, with INF Leo Rivas and RHP Casey Legumina optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, and RHP Will Klien designated for assignment.



The Seattle Mariners officially called up top infielder prospect Cole Young to make his MLB debut Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, and activated starter Bryce Miller from the injured list.

Infielder Leo Rivas and right-hander Casey Legumina were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, and right-handed pitcher Will Klein was designated for assignment to open the needed roster spots for Young's call-up and Miller's activation.

Young, 21, is set to make his Major League debut, becoming the youngest Mariners player to do so since Julio Rodríguez on April 8, 2022. Young will also be just the second 21-year-old or younger to debut in MLB this season, joining Moises Ballesteros of the Chicago Cubs.

Young was pulled early from last night's game with Tacoma, fueling speculation a call-up was imminent. Young has been on fire with the Rainiers in May, batting .366 with five home runs, 10 doubles, three triples and 21 RBI with 16 walks and just eight strikeouts and four stolen bases, while carrying an OPS of 1.140.

Young earned PCL Player of the Week honors, batting .455 with three doubles, a triple and a home run with four RBI, three walks, two strikeouts and a stolen base in 22 at-bats. He represented the Mariners in the MLB Futures Game last year at the MLB All-Star Game in Texas.

Ranked as a top-100 prospect by multiple outlets, Young was selected 21st overall by Seattle in the 2022 MLB Draft out of North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Penn.

Miller, 26, returns to the Mariners' rotation after missing time with right elbow inflammation. He went on the 15-day injured list on May 12 as he had experienced discomfort through his recent starts. General manager Justin Hollander said Miller has a small bone spur on the back of his pitching elbow, but it was the inflammation that was the issue at hand.

Miller has a 2-4 record with a 5.22 ERA over eight starts this season and is on the mound for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Young is batting eighth in his MLB debut and playing second base.

Rivas, 27, hit .283 with one double, four RBI, and four stolen bases across 30 games during his recent stint with the Mariners.

Legumina, 27, is 4-3 with a 4.58 ERA across 20 appearances this season, including six runs allowed (five earned) in the 10th inning of last night's 12-6 loss to Minnesota.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

