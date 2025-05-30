Upcoming June Seattle Mariners ticket deals, theme nights and giveaways

The Brief The Seattle Mariners will have 10 upcoming games with ticket specials. The first Bark at the Park of the summer will be on June 3. Weather Education Day will feature a pre-game weather presentation from the FOX 13 Weather Team.



The Seattle Mariners will have over 20 special ticket deals and giveaways this June.

Fans can look forward to two poster giveaways, four value games, two item giveaways, Bark at the Park and 10 games with ticket specials.

Here are all the games featuring special events and ticket deals at T-Mobile Park.

Sunday, June 1, 1:10 p.m. – Mariners vs Twins

Girl Scout Day: Girl Scouts can redeem a limited-edition Mariners-themed Girl Scout Patch by purchasing a ticket through a special offer. There will be a $2 donation to the Girl Scouts of Western Washington for every ticket sold through the special offer.

The deadline to purchase a ticket is May 30 at 5 p.m.

Little League Day: All kids 14 and under can pick up a Mariners poster after the ball game in celebration of Little League Day.

No special ticket purchase is necessary.

Tuesday, June 3, 6:40 p.m. – Mariners vs Orioles

Bark at the Park: Bring your canine companion to the first Bark at the Park of the summer. All dogs and humans must have a ticket and a completed waiver to attend. $2 will be donated to Pawsitive Alliance or Canine Companions for every dog ticket sold.

The deadline to purchase a Bark at the Park ticket is June 3 at 12 p.m.

ALS Awareness Night: Come together with the ALS community to celebrate an evening dedicated to those affected by ALS.

The deadline to purchase a specially priced ticket is June 2 at 5 p.m.

Craft Brewery Night - Georgetown Brewing (21+): Cheers to an exclusive Mariners-themed Georgetown Brewing Foam Cowboy Hat, available to fans 21 years and up who purchase a ticket through the special offer.

The deadline to purchase a ticket is June 2 at 5 p.m.

Mariners Value Game: Score tickets as low as $11 (including fees) to one of the season's select value games.

Value tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, June 4, 6:40 p.m. – Mariners vs Orioles

Pride Month: Join the Mariners in celebrating Pride month throughout June, starting with a special Mariners and Pride-themed belt bag available through an exclusive offer. $5 will be donated to the GSBA Scholarship Fund for every Pride ticket sold.

The deadline to purchase a Pride ticket is June 3 at 5 p.m.

CHEER Seattle Night: Celebrate a night of fun with CHEER Seattle – a non-profit cheerleading organization that raises funds and awareness for the LGBTQ+ community – with specially priced tickets that will donate a portion of every ticket sold to the program.

The deadline to purchase a CHEER ticket is June 3 at 5 p.m.

Mariners Value Game: Score tickets as low as $11 (including fees) to one of the season's select value games.

Value tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Thursday, June 5, 12:40 p.m. – Mariners vs Orioles

Weather Education Day: Thursday's forecast calls for a likely chance of baseballs at T-Mobile Park for this season's Weather Education Day. Students will have access to a pre-game weather presentation from our very own FOX 13 Weather Team through this special ticket offer. Don't forget to check the FOX 13 Weather forecast before leaving for the ballpark.

The deadline to purchase a Weather Education Day ticket is June 4 at 5 p.m.

Mariners Value Game: Score tickets as low as $11 (including fees) to one of the season's select value games.

Value tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Friday, June 13, 7:10 p.m. – Mariners vs Guardians

Pride Month: Show off your Pride at T-Mobile Park with a colorful Pride tumbler ticket special. $5 from every Pride ticket sold will be donated to Seattle Pride.

The deadline to purchase a Pride ticket is June 12 at 5 p.m.

Ride Transit Month Rider Celebration Night: Celebrate Ride Transit Month by taking the light rail to the game, purchasing a specially priced ticket or both! $10 of every special ticket sold will be donated to the Transportation Choices Coalition.

The deadline to purchase a Ride Transit ticket is June 12 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 14, 6:40 p.m. – Mariners vs Guardians

African American Heritage Night: The first 10,000 fans at T-Mobile Park can score a Seattle Steelheads Cap for African American Heritage Night. Fans who purchase through a special offer can also get a Mariners-themed African American Heritage T-shirt. $5 of every special ticket sold will benefit the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle.

The deadline to purchase an African American Heritage Night ticket is June 13 at 5 p.m.

Washington National Guard Night: Honor and celebrate those who serve in Washington's National Guard with specially priced tickets.

The deadline to purchase a Washington National Guard Night ticket is June 13 at 5 p.m.

Pacific Lutheran University Night: Students, alumni and faculty members can join the Mariners for PLU night. Tickets purchased through this special offer include a Mariners-themed PLU T-shirt.

The deadline to purchase a PLU Night ticket is June 13 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 15, 1:10 p.m. – Mariners vs Guardians

Father's Day: Celebrate Father's Day with a sock giveaway (21+). The first 10,000 dads can pick up Mariners-themed socks for their special day.

No special ticket purchase necessary.

Croatian Heritage Day: Calling all Croats! Score specially-priced tickets and a Croatian-themed Mariners Jersey for Croatian Heritage Day.

The deadline to purchase a Croatian Heritage ticket is June 13 at 5 p.m.

Youth Softball & Fastpitch Day: Step up to the plate with specially priced seats for Youth Softball and Fastpitch Day. $2 will be donated to USA Softball of Seattle for every special ticket sold. All kids 14 and under can also pick up a Mariners poster after the game.

The deadline to purchase a Youth Softball & Fastpitch Day ticket is June 13 at 5 p.m. No special ticket purchase is necessary for the poster giveaway.

Monday, June 16, 6:40 p.m. – Mariners vs Red Sox

WIAA Spring State Championships Night: Support high school student-athletes with specially-priced tickets. $10 of every special ticket sold will be donated to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.

The deadline to purchase a WIAA Night ticket is June 16 at 12 p.m.

Special Olympics Washington Night: Celebrate 50 years of Special Olympics Washington at the ballpark with specially-priced tickets and a Mariners-themed Special Olympics Washington 50th Anniversary T-shirt. $5 of every special ticket sold will benefit Special Olympics Washington.

The deadline to purchase a Special Olympics Washington Night ticket is June 13 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17, 6:40 p.m. – Mariners vs Red Sox

Irish Heritage Night: Show off your Irish Heritage at T-Mobile Park with an exclusive Ireland-themed Mariners Jersey. $5 of every special ticket sold will be donated to the Irish Heritage Club of Seattle.

Tickets for this special offer have already sold out. Regular Mariners tickets can be purchased here.

Monday, June 30, 6:40 p.m. – Mariners vs Royals

Peanut-Controlled Night: Enjoy a night out at the ballpark, peanut-free. Fans can watch the action unfold in specially-priced seats in designated peanut-free sections.

The deadline to purchase a peanut-free ticket is June 27 at 5 p.m.

Italian Heritage Night: Gather your friends and family for Italian Heritage Night featuring an Italian-themed Mariners Jersey and specially-priced tickets. $2 of every special ticket sold will be donated to Festa Italiana.

The deadline to purchase an Italian Heritage Night ticket is June 27 at 5 p.m.

Craft Brewery Night - Deschutes and Boneyard Brewing: Pick up a pint for another Mariners Craft Brewery Night, featuring Deschutes and Boneyard Brewing. Fans who purchase a ticket through the special offer will receive a Mariners-themed Deschutes and Boneyard Brewing item [Item TBD].

The deadline to purchase a Craft Brewery Night ticket is June 27 at 5 p.m.

Mariners Value Game: Score tickets as low as $11 (including fees) to one of the season's select value games.

Value tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

For more information on upcoming Seattle Mariners theme nights and special ticket offers, visit their website.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Seattle Mariners website.

