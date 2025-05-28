Seattle Mariners activate Jackson Kowar from injured list, option Logan Evans to Triple-A

article

The Brief The Mariners activated RHP Jackson Kowar from the 60-day injured list and optioned RHP Logan Evans to Triple-A Tacoma. RHP Bryce Miller is expected to rejoin the starting rotation this weekend in place of Evans, who pitched a terrific eight innings against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Kowar has yet to pitch for the Mariners after having Tommy John surgery in spring training ahead of the 2024 season.



The Seattle Mariners activated right-handed reliever Jackson Kowar from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday and optioned starter Logan Evans to Triple-A Tacoma after a standout outing Tuesday night.

The move provides an extra arm in the bullpen for Seattle for the next few days, and signals the likelihood that Bryce Miller will return to the rotation from the injured list this weekend.

It's an unfortunate reality for Evans after arguably the best start of his rookie season. Evans pitched eight innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing just one run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

"It's always tough, especially after he has pitched so well and gave us so many strong innings and strong performances," manager Dan Wilson said. "And you know, always a tough thing to do that. But you know, as we talked to him, I hope he's garnered a lot of confidence from what he has done here and all the success that he had and taking that as a foundation to continue to build on."

General manager Justin Hollander said on Tuesday that Miller was set to rejoin the rotation at some point during the current homestand after going on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. Evans' next turn in the rotation was scheduled for Sunday, which makes that the most likely landing spot for Miller's return.

Kowar has yet to pitch for the Mariners after an elbow injury in spring training last year required Tommy John surgery. He was acquired as part of the Jarred Kelenic trade from the Atlanta Braves in December 2023.

"He's a big arm, and we've seen that in the past, and certainly through his rehab," Wilson said. "Got the big fastball and it's great to have him back. And I know, again, he's put in a lot of work to get here, as all the guys that have gone through injuries have done, and getting a chance to show where he's at, and you know, to give us a glimpse here at the big league levels is huge."

Kowar has made six appearances for the Rainiers, throwing five innings with one run allowed on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

"It's been very gratifying to kind of sprint to the finish line and feel really good on my way back up," Kowar said.

Kowar said he hasn't pitched on consecutive days yet, but has been able to throw three days out of five during his time with Tacoma and felt good afterward. He said feeling like his recovery process was where it needed to be was one big final hurdle to clear to know he was ready to return to the majors.

"I think for the most part, I could get myself to feel good for a day, but I think the nature of the bullpen is you got to be able to kind of bounce back," he said. "And I think that was the biggest key for me, was towards the end of the rehab to make sure I could pitch back-to-back and be available as much as possible up here."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

