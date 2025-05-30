Cal Raleigh sets MLB record, but bullpen collapses as Seattle Mariners lose 12-6 to Twins

article

The Brief The Twins scored three runs off closer Andrés Muñoz in the ninth for his first earned runs allowed of the season, and six more off Casey Legumina in the 10th inning for a 12-6 win. Cal Raleigh hit two home runs for Seattle on Friday to reach 21 homers for the season, extending his lead in the American League and one behind Shohei Ohtani's 22 homers for most in MLB. Raleigh became the first catcher in MLB history to slug at least 20 home runs in the first two months of the season. Prospect Cole Young is reportedly set to be called up by the Mariners on Saturday, per The Seattle Times and MLB.com.



Carlos Correa hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the Minnesota Twins overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Mariners 12-6 on Friday night.

Correa pounced on a first-pitch sinker from reliever Casey Legumina (4-3), sending it into the seats in left field. The Twins scored four more runs to cap off the victory.

Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz, who had yet to give up an earned run this season, saw that accomplishment go by the wayside when Willi Castro hit a two-run home run. Trevor Larnach then tied it with an RBI single.

The late Minnesota charge overshadowed a spectacular evening from Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. With a pair of home runs that upped his season total to 21, Raleigh became the first catcher in major league history to reach at least 20 home runs before the end of May.

Unfortunately for Seattle, Raleigh’s two and three-run home runs were not enough to stymie a Minnesota comeback and keep Twins reliever Jhoan Duran (4-1) from getting the victory.

Key moment

Prior to Larnach’s tying single, outfielder Byron Buxton — who was reinstated from the concussion list prior to the game — stole second base. By moving into scoring position with two outs, Buxton was able to score with ease on Larnach’s hit.

Key stat

Raleigh is the third player in franchise history to have 20 home runs before the end of May, joining Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr.

Up next

Seattle right-hander Bryce Miller (2-4, 5.22) makes his return from the injured list Saturday night against right-hander Bailey Ober.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

