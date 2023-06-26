Mariners release new discovery routes ahead of All-Star Week

With summer in full swing and MLB All-Star Week around the corner, the Mariners have given baseball fans a unique way enjoy the city on their way to the ballpark.

Mariners created map for walking to the ballpark (MLB)

With the city of Seattle continuing its preparation for hosting the MLB All-Star Game, the hometown baseball club decided to come out with their own unique map leading to T-Mobile Park for attendees.

The paths are filled with many local businesses and amazing restaurants such as : Cone & Steiner General, Taqueria Cantina, Hood Famous and Seńor Carbón. All places that ballpark goers can visit either during All-Star Week or just on their way to a Mariners game.

For bikers, there are over 150 free secured spaces for bikes to be parked in the Mariners Garage.

Mariners map for bikers going to the ballpark. (MLB)

