Seattle Mariners retire Randy Johnson's No. 51, announce plans for statue in 2027

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The Brief Mariners chairman John Stanton announced that the team will add a statue of Randy Johnson outside T-Mobile Park next year after retiring his No. 51 jersey in a pre-game ceremony on Saturday night. The statue of Johnson will be the sixth at T-Mobile Park, joining Ichiro, Edgar Martinez, Ken Griffey Jr., broadcaster Dave Niehaus, and a new statue of Mike Cameron and Mark McLemore commemorating their 2001 moment carrying an American flag in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks that will be unveiled later this year. "I'm honored and privileged that this day has come to recognize my accomplishments and contributions over 9 ½ years that I pitched in a Mariner uniform," Johnson said.



Seattle Mariners chairman John Stanton announced that the team will add a statue of Randy Johnson outside T-Mobile Park next year after retiring his No. 51 jersey in a pre-game ceremony on Saturday night.

"Randy, on behalf of the Seattle Mariners organization, your teammates, the alumni, the current team, and generations of fans – thank you for your talent, your passion, your competitiveness, and your unforgettable impact on this franchise. No. 51 will never be worn again," Stanton said. "But its legacy, your legacy will forever tower over this ballpark forever. And in recognition of that legacy, the Seattle Mariners will erect a statue in your honor in 2027. Congratulations Randy Johnson, and welcome home."

The statue of Johnson will be the sixth at T-Mobile Park, joining Ichiro, Edgar Martinez, Ken Griffey Jr., broadcaster Dave Niehaus, and a new statue of Mike Cameron and Mark McLemore commemorating their 2001 moment carrying an American flag in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks that will be unveiled later this year. All five individual statues represent people that have been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"I'm honored and privileged that this day has come to recognize my accomplishments and contributions over 9 ½ years that I pitched in a Mariner uniform," Johnson said.

"I learned a lot here, on and off the field, and I will always be grateful for my time playing here and for the fans supporting us."

The retirement of Johnson's No. 51 on Saturday night gave the Mariners their fifth retired number. It joins Ichiro's No. 51 – which was retired last year – Martinez's No. 11, Griffey's No. 24, and the No. 42 of Jackie Robinson, which has been retired by every team in MLB for Robinson's impact in breaking the color barrier.

Ichiro and Johnson are part of a rare group of players to have the same number retired for multiple players on the same team.

"I’m grateful there was room for another (No.) 51 to be retired," Johnson said if Ichiro. "One number, two players representing one team."

The Athletics have retired No. 34 for both Dave Stewart and Rollie Fingers, the Cubs have retired No. 31 for Greg Maddux and Ferguson Jenkins, the Nationals (Expos), have retired No. 10 for Rusty Staub and Andre Dawson, and the Yankees have retired No. 8 for Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey.

Additionally, with the league-wide retirement of No. 42 for Robinson, the St. Louis Cardinals (Bruce Sutter), and Yankees (Mariano Rivera) have players sharing the retired number with the Dodgers legend.

Johnson joins another small fraternity of players to have their number retired by multiple teams. The Arizona Diamondbacks retired Johnson's No. 51 in 2015. Johnson is now the 14th player to have a number retired by multiple MLB teams.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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