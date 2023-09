Mariners snap 4-game losing streak and gain ground in playoff race by blanking Angels 8-0

article

After struggling on their last road trip and losing in extra innings when they returned home, the Seattle Mariners needed an easy night at the ballpark.

J.P. Crawford hit a three-run double that broke open the game, Eugenio Suárez homered and had an early RBI single, and the Mariners scored seven runs with two outs in an 8-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and took advantage of Houston’s loss to last-place Oakland to pull within 1½ games of the AL West-leading Astros. Seattle also tied Toronto for the third and final AL wild card.

"You go through the highs, you go through the lows and once you learn how to maintain that evenness of that you just keep going day by day, you keep grinding and things are going to go our way eventually," Crawford said.

A night after losing to the Angels in part because of their failure to get two-out hitting, the Mariners put together two big innings centered around clutch hits with two outs.

Seattle scored three times in the first off starter Patrick Sandoval and added four runs in the fourth. Suárez and Ty France both had RBI singles and Dylan Moore had an RBI double in the first inning, all with two outs.

Crawford provided the big blow in the fourth with a deep shot to right-center that eluded the reach of center fielder Brett Phillips and cleared the bases. Julio Rodríguez followed with an RBI single, and Suárez hit his 20th homer in the fifth.

"The last couple of weeks have been a struggle. All the games have been tight," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "Again, it’s the two-out hit. I talked about it pregame today and we hadn’t done a great job here in the last 10 days or so hitting with those runners in scoring position. We did tonight."

Featured article

Seattle rookie Bryan Woo was terrific, pitching 5 2/3 sharp innings after having his start pushed back as the Mariners try to manage his innings late in the season. Woo (3-4) allowed four hits, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter in 83 pitches.

Servais had an extended conversation with Woo on the mound when he was replaced in the sixth, and the right-hander was feted with a loud standing ovation walking to the dugout. Woo wanted to stay in but appreciated the moment.

"To kind of be able to just take that moment in and enjoy the ovation, I guess, was definitely one of the cooler moments I’ve had here so far," Woo said.

Sandoval (7-13) labored through five innings in order to save arms for Wednesday, when it’ll be a bullpen day for the Angels. He allowed eight runs, but only five were earned. Mike Moustakas’ error at third base in the first inning on Rodríguez's grounder helped lead to Seattle’s big inning.

Moustakas could have easily been charged with a second error in the fourth on France’s grounder that was ruled a hit. He was replaced in the fifth due to left wrist soreness.

"I’ve said all along, the next pitch is too important," Angels manager Phil Nevin said. "You’ve got to reel yourself back in, stay focused, make good pitches, make good plays, take good swings. And we got hurt after those errors."