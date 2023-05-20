Mariners take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Braves

The Seattle Mariners look to break their three-game skid with a victory against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Atlanta has an 11-9 record at home and a 28-16 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .258, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play. Seattle has a 21-23 record overall and an 11-11 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 4-10 in games decided by one run.

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 19: Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) is out at home on a throw from Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (not seen) during the Friday evening MLB interleague game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta B Expand

PITCHING PROBABLES

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

Braves: Jesse Chavez (0-0, 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

TOP PERFORMERS

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .515. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 13-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .283 for the Mariners. Ty France is 12-for-43 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Braves: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES

Braves: Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Seattle Mariners (21-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (28-16, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. PT