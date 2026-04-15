Andrés Muñoz blows four-run lead in ninth inning as Seattle Mariners lose 7-6 to Padres

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The Brief The Padres scored five runs off Seattle closer Andrés Muñoz in the ninth inning, with Jackson Merrill delivering the game-winning double off José Ferrer in a 7-6 Mariners loss. Luke Raley had four hits, including a two-run home run, to lead the Mariners. Raley has been Seattle's hottest hitter to begin the season, batting .339 with four home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBI in 17 games played. Emerson Hanock allowed two runs on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings pitched for the Mariners.



Jackson Merrill hit a walk-off, two-run double to cap San Diego's five-run ninth inning and the Padres beat the Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Wednesday night for their seventh win in a row.

The Padres won a game after entering the ninth inning trailing by four-plus runs for the first time since June 14, 2019.

Andrés Muñoz (2-2) came on to start the ninth and loaded the bases before Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly. Luis Campusano and Ramón Laureano followed with two-out RBI singles that made it 6-5.

Jose A. Ferrer replaced Muñoz and five pitches later Merrill hit a line drive to left field that ended it.

Alek Jacob (1-0) came on to start the eighth and pitched two scoreless innings for his second career win. Starter Randy Vásquez gave up four runs and five hits in four innings. He walked four and had six strikeouts.

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the sixth. The 33-year-old shortstop has 200 career home runs, 45 in his three-plus seasons with the Padres.

Bogaerts, Laureano, Merrill and Gavin Sheets had two hits apiece.

Luke Raley hit a two-run home run, doubled and finished with a career-high four hits for the Mariners.

Seattle starter Emerson Hancock allowed two runs and had six strikeouts in six innings.

Dominic Canzone and Brendan Donovan each drove in two runs for the Mariners.

Randy Arozarena singled and stole second base before Raley's two-run shot made it 6-0 in the fifth.

Arozarena, who also doubled, scored three times.

Before the game, Padres manager Craig Stammen said opening day starter Nick Pivetta, who was put on the 15-day IL on Tuesday, will be out maybe months.

Up next

Seattle's Luis Castillo (0-0, 6.92 ERA) takes the mound on Thursday against Walker Buehler (0-1, 4.97) to conclude a three-game set.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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