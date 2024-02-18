Expand / Collapse search

New Ballard FC coach James Riley talks upcoming season on "Seattle Sports Live"

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 13 Seattle

New Ballard FC coach James Riley talks upcoming season on "Seattle Sports Live"

Riley, a former Sounder, moves into new role as new coach on the USL 2 defending champions.

New Ballard FC head coach James Riley joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Seattle Sports Live" on Sunday night to talk about the upcoming season. Riley also discussed his new role as the head coach of a team that won the USL 2 Championship last season. Riley, a former Sounders player, who won five total U.S. Open Cup Championships including three straight titles with Seattle from 2009-11, discussed the excitement of Ballard's opportunity to play in the U.S. Open Cup by virtue of their USL 2 title last year. 

Video above