New Ballard FC coach James Riley talks upcoming season on "Seattle Sports Live"
New Ballard FC head coach James Riley joined Fox 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Seattle Sports Live" on Sunday night to talk about the upcoming season. Riley also discussed his new role as the head coach of a team that won the USL 2 Championship last season. Riley, a former Sounders player, who won five total U.S. Open Cup Championships including three straight titles with Seattle from 2009-11, discussed the excitement of Ballard's opportunity to play in the U.S. Open Cup by virtue of their USL 2 title last year.
