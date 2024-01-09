OL Reign rebranding back to Seattle Reign FC

The OL Reign are returning to their original roots with a return to the Seattle Reign FC name and crest the franchise debuted with for the 2013 season.

The team has played under the OL Reign name for the last four seasons when the Olympique Lyonnais Groupe purchased a controlling stake in the franchise. Olympique Lyonnais has been looking to sell their ownership stake and the team is ditching the connection to the French company.

"Today is the start of a new chapter for our unique club, fans and community," team CEO Vincent Berthillot said in a statement. "Bringing back the club’s original name and identity from the 2013 season as the club prepares to enter a new era is our way of honoring the history of this club while respecting the progress and success we’ve experienced firsthand. Seattle Reign FC was a founding club in this growing league, and our OGs, our supporters and our community have remained by our side from the very beginning to help pave the way for the future."

The rebranding efforts return to the club's initial name with an updated look of its original logo. The Seattle Reign FC name was used by the club for the first six seasons, which included back-to-back NWSL regular season shields in 2014 and 2015. The team became Reign FC for one season in 2019 with a move to Tacoma before the OL Groupe bought their stake in the team.

"The Reign brand goes far beyond the name and crest, but when considering the opportunity in this moment to link our past to the future, there was no doubt about the connection this mark has to the legacy and identity of this storied club," VP of Marketing and Ticketing Michelle Haines said in a statement. "Ultimately, this refreshed look is an embodiment of our roots in Seattle, honors the dedication of our fans, reflects the caliber of our players and aligns with our core values."