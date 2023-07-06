Play Ball Park at MLB All-Star Week: Everything you need to know, plus a discount code for fans

Get ready to step up to the plate and experience the world's largest and most playable baseball and softball festival at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK ahead of the 2023 Seattle MLB All-Star Game.

This four-day event, taking place from Saturday, July 8th to Tuesday, July 11th, features more than 50 indoor and outdoor attractions, from panel discussions to clinics, contests to giveaways.

Capital One PLAY BALL PARK, located at Lumen Field and the Event Center, is a haven for baseball enthusiasts seeking an immersive experience. Attendees can expect an impressive lineup of activities, including autograph sessions, question-and-answer sessions, and clinics led by former players, all of which are included in the admission price for the indoor section of PLAY BALL PARK.

Step into the world of baseball gaming at the MLB Arcade, featuring the thrilling Home Run Derby VR and MLB The Show 23 Gaming Stations. Delve into the sport's rich history with a curated exhibit from the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum and an interactive display from the Negro Leagues Museum. Cheer on mascots as they compete in the Mascot Home Run Derbies, or test your skills in the Home Plate Bounce & Home Run Robber attractions.

Fans can feast their eyes on the glory of Major League trophy displays, explore Pitching Tunnels, marvel at the World's Largest Baseball, and immerse themselves in the excitement of Rookie Leagues and the MLB Draft Experience. With such a wide array of attractions, there's something for every baseball aficionado at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK.

All-Star Experience Pass App

To enhance the overall All-Star experience, MLB has introduced the All-Star Experience Pass App presented by Capital One. This user-friendly app allows fans to reserve autograph sessions, engage in the latest MLB video games, participate in thrilling scavenger hunts, and even get a chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. Fans are encouraged to download the app before arriving at Lumen Field to make the most of their visit.

To gain entry to Capital One PLAY BALL PARK, registration is mandatory, and fans can easily register at allstargame.com/register. Once registered, fans can conveniently download the All-Star Experience Pass App to ensure a seamless and unforgettable PLAY BALL PARK experience.

Discount admission to Play Ball Park

Regular admission tickets for Capital One PLAY BALL PARK are priced at $35. However, for a limited time, fans can snag $10 tickets at AllStarGame.com using the code PBPO.

Capital One cardholders are eligible for four free tickets to PLAY BALL PARK. Cardholders can redeem their free tickets at allstargame.com while supplies last.

It's important to note that access to all outdoor activities at PLAY BALL PARK outside Lumen Field is free of charge, providing an incredible opportunity for families and fans to enjoy the festivities. Additionally, the price of admission includes access to the indoor section of PLAY BALL PARK, with the only additional costs being for concessions and memorabilia.

Don't miss the chance to be part of the ultimate baseball and softball celebration at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK. Purchase tickets now at allstargame.com and use the promo code PBPO for discounted admission. Get ready to swing for the fences and create lifelong memories at this extraordinary event.

Hours of operation for Capital One PLAY BALL PARK are from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 & 9, and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, July 10 & 11.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 28: In an aerial, general view from a drone, T-Mobile Park is seen ahead of MLB All-Star Week on June 28, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Play Ball Park Programming

Panel Discussions

- On Saturday, July 8 from Noon-1 p.m., fans are invited to an in-depth discussion about AfricanAmerican and Asian-American baseball players and coaches dating back over 100 years. This panel features Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, and Kerry Yo Nakagawa, Director of the Nisei Baseball Research Project, moderated by Nayli Russo-Long, the Pittsburgh Pirates Vice President of People & Strategy.

- On Sunday, July 9, from Noon-1 p.m., the featured conversation focuses on women in baseball.

This panel includes Little League World Series legend and Nike RBI World Series alumna Mo’ne Davis, and softball legends Lisa Fernandez, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley. Fellow softball legend Jessica Mendoza moderates the panel.

- On Monday, July 10, from Noon-1 p.m., the highlighted panel discussion is amongst Seattle Mariners legends Félix Hernández, Edgar Martinez, Dan Wilson and Alvin Davis, moderated by Rick Rizzs, the Mariners primary radio voice.

PLAY BALL PARK Guest Coaches and Clinicians

Leading young fans through a variety of formal and informal clinics and games on the numerous fields around PLAY BALL PARK will be:

- NCAA Women’s College World Series Champion and MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Lauren Chamberlain

- Olympic Gold Medalist, NCAA Women’s College World Series Champion and MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch

- Olympic Gold Medalist and MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Natasha Watley

- MLB Youth Ambassador Coach Ballgame

- Olympic Gold Medalist and Women’s College World Series Champion Lisa Fernandez

- NCAA Women’s College World Series Champion and former USA Softball National Team member, Destinee Martinez

- Little League World Series Legend and Nike RBI World Series Alumna, Mo’ne Davis

- Players from the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic

MASTERCARD Food Truck Row

The free, outdoor section of PLAY BALL PARK will include Mastercard Food Truck Row, where diverseowned, local Seattle small businesses will set up their food trucks. Some of the participating businesses include:

- MexiCuban (Mexican Cuban fusion)

- Buddha Bruddah (Hawaiian)

- Off The Rez (Native American)

- Where Ya At Matt (Creole)

Daily Prizes and Giveaways

- Every young person who plays on the PLAY BALL diamond outside Lumen Field in the Northwest Plaza receives a FREE Franklin plastic bat & ball set, every day of the event.

- On Saturday, July 8, the first 3,000 fans to arrive with paid tickets to the indoor portion of PLAY BALL PARK receive a mini bobblehead of Mariners legend Edgar Martinez.

- On Sunday, July 9, the first 3,000 fans to arrive with paid tickets to the indoor portion of PLAY BALL PARK receive a mini bobblehead of Mariners superstar Julio Rodríguez.

- On Monday, July 10, the first 3,000 fans to arrive with paid tickets to the indoor portion of PLAY BALL PARK receive a reusable tokidoki MLB All-Star bag.

- On Tuesday, July 11, the first 3,000 fans to arrive with paid tickets to the indoor portion of PLAY BALL PARK receive a PLAY BALL PARK seat cushion.